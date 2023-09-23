Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers defeated the Seattle Mariners 8-5 last night, leapfrogging the Houston Astros and reclaiming first place in the process.

Shawn McFarland writes that it got a little bit closer than an 8-0 game should get, but a win’s a win at this point of the season.

Kennedi Landry writes about the dynamic Rangers rookie that got the big hit of the night.

McFarland also writes about Dane Dunning in what was essentially a playoff preview.

Evan Grant says Juan Gonzales got not one but two standing o’s upon his return to Arlington.

Our old friend TR Sullivan touches on the return of Juando as well.

Elsewhere, Grant writes that Max Scherzer has been playing some light catch and can’t totally rule out a return to pitching during the postseason, should Texas make it.

MLB Pipeline lists 13 rookies ready for the October spotlight.

The Rangers are putting ALDS tickets on sale Monday, yknow, just in case.

And Jeff Wilson asks The Wyatt Langford Question.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and Mariners play Game 2 of their pivotal series today at 6:05 with Jordan Montgomery on the mound for Texas.

Go Rangers!