Minor league update for 9/22/23

A bad regular season for Cole Winn ended on a high note, as Winn started for Round Rock, throwing five shutout innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing two hits. Marc Church allowed a run in a scoreless inning. Antoine Kelly allowed two runs in 1.1 IP. Justin Slaten walked two and struck out two in 0.2 IP. Yerry Rodriguez struck out three in a scoreless inning.

Wyatt Langford was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. Justin Foscue doubled. Jonathan Ornelas was 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base.

