86-68 - A little luck helps Rangers to 2-0 win over M’s

The Texas Rangers scored twice while the Seattle Mariners scored zero runs.

There wasn’t a lot of hard hit balls from the Rangers tonight but they made ‘em count when they needed to. A two-out, cue shot off the bat of Mitch Garver in the bottom of the 2nd and a bloop from Jonah “The Kyle Seager of Rangers” Heim to plate a run in the bottom of the 4th were all Texas mustered off Logan Gilbert and the Seattle staff.

The Rangers RBI singles were 65.8 mph and 63.2 mph — softest hit balls of the game for the Rangers — Adam J. Morris (@lonestarball) September 24, 2023

Turns out, it was more than enough. In a rare game for Texas of late, they were able to make just those couple of meager tallies stick with, yes, even the bullpen — barely, somehow — doing their part.

You know what this win resembled? The kind of game you’ll see in October.

The victory also guarantees Texas this series, a lead on the Mariners come Monday morning, and the tiebreaker over Seattle. Now, Herbie would like a word.

Player of the Game: The Rangers don’t have Jacob deGrom. They don’t have Max Scherzer. Nathan Eovaldi’s arm is hanging on by a thread. But boy is it good and comforting to have Jordan Montgomery still available to take the mound.

Jordan Montgomery's last 3 starts



21.0 IP

0.43 ERA

0.81 WHIP

17 K

3 BB



.187 Opp BA

.218 Opp OBP

.227 Opp SLG

.445 Opp OPS pic.twitter.com/DuMd2q6hGJ — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) September 24, 2023

Tonight, in his biggest start wearing the Peagle, Montgomery threw a gem: 7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K on 102 pitches as he looked like a guy you’d love to have in a playoff series.

Up Next: The finale of this series and indeed the finale of the home slate for the Rangers in 2023 sees RHP Nathan Eovaldi set to take the mound for Texas opposing RHP Bryan Woo for Seattle.

The Sunday afternoon Shed sendoff first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 pm CT and will be aired via BS Southwest.