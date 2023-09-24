Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners last night by a score of 2-0.

By beating the Mariners, the Rangers have ensured they have the tiebreaker over the Mariners if the two teams end the year with the same record.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read talks about Evan Carter being in the majors for good.

Attendance has jumped this year at Globe Life Park, with the Rangers crossing the 2.5 million mark for the first time since 2017.

Jack Leiter made his AAA debut for Round Rock last night, going 3.1 innings.

The Rangers brought their minor league award winners to Arlington this weekend, giving them the opportunity to see what a major league playoff race is like.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.