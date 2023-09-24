Texas Rangers lineup for September 24, 2023 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Bryan Woo for the Mariners.

Texas goes for the sweep against Seattle in their final regular season home game of 2023. Bruce Bochy rolls with the same group that won the first two games.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Taveras — CF

Carter — LF

1:35 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -125 favorites.