Minor league update for 9/23/23

Round Rock is currently tied with Reno for the best second half record in the PCL. Whoever has the best second half record plays first half winner Oklahoma City in the playoffs. Reno has the tiebreaker, so Round Rock needs to win Sunday and have Reno lose in order to advance.

Jack Leiter made his AAA debut on Saturday. Leiter allowed three runs in 3.1 IP, striking out four, walking two and allowing a pair of homers. Grant Anderson struck out three and walked one in a scoreless inning. Alex Speas allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work.

Davis Wendzel homered twice. Justin Foscue was 2 for 4 with a homer and a walk. Dustin Harris had a pair of doubles and a stolen base. Wyatt Langford had a double and a walk. Sam Huff had a pair of doubles. Jonathan Ornelas was 2 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-rainiers/2023/09/23/725109/final/box