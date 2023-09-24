87-68 - Rangers survive to sweep Seattle in The Shed’s finale

Texas Rangers scored nine runs while the Seattle Mariners scored eight runs.

*exhale *

It didn’t have to be that difficult but the Rangers managed to secure the final outs required to finish off a sweep of the Mariners to elevate themselves to a 2.5 game lead in the American League West.

The Rangers struck first on a lead off dong by Marcus Semien and then just kept hitting bombs. Six of them, in fact. That’s the most for Texas at The Shed since the building opened in 2020. But even with the fireworks and leads of 1-0, 3-2, 7-2, and 9-5, the Rangers kept letting the Mariners back into the game due in part to the inability to close out at-bats and innings.

In the end, however, they did what they have so rarely done. The bullpen got the final outs before a last debacle claimed them with Jose Leclerc coming through in the 9th.

Player of the Game: The Rangers Internetosphere’s whipping boy Leody Taveras saved one of his best games for a big one as he went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run dinger, two runs scored, and two runs driven in.

In addition, Leody delivered a laser to the plate to throw out Jarred Kelenic in what was then a tied game in the 2nd.

Up Next: The Rangers say goodbye to The Shed for now and venture off to the West Coast for a series against the Angels with the opener featuring RHP Jon Gray for Texas against LHP Patrick Sandoval for Anaheim.

The Monday night first pitch from The Big A is scheduled for 8:38 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.