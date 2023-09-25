Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Shawn McFarland writes that Sunday’s win meant a little more for Jose Leclerc — who picked up a nail-biting save — as the longest-tenured member of the Texas Rangers.

Kennedi Landry writes that indeed the Rangers held on yesterday to finish off a sweep of the Mariners to put themselves in good position with a week to go.

Kevin Sherrington writes that now the AL West is even right there for the taking for Texas after an unexpected assist from the KC Royals of all things.

Tim Britton takes a look at the MLB playoff picture where the Rangers would hold the AL’s No. 2 seed should they win the division.

Evan Grant checks out the playoff scenarios for the Rangers ahead of the final week of the season that will all be played out on the West Coast.

And, Will Leitch looks at the biggest storylines to follow in the regular season’s final week with the AL West race at the top.

