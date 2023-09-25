Minor league update for 9/24/23

Round Rock beat Tacoma by a score of 11-6. That, combined with a Reno loss, means that Round Rock is the Pacific Coast League second half champion. They will play Oklahoma City, the first half champ, in a playoff series, with the winner going up against the International League champion.

Zak Kent started for Round Rock and went 4.1 IP, allowing five runs, walking one, striking out two and giving up two home runs. Marc Church walked two in 1.2 scoreless innings. Justin Slaten allowed a solo home run in two innings, walking one and striking out two. Matt Bush threw a scoreless inning.

Dustin Harris had a pair of homers. Davis Wendzel homered. Justin Foscue doubled. Sam Huff homered. Blaine Crim was 2 for 3 with a walk and a homer. J.P. Martinez was 1 for 3 with two walks and a stolen bsae.

Round Rock box score