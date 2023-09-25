Texas Rangers lineup for September 25, 2023 against the Los Angeles Angels: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Patrick Sandoval for the Angels.
Texas starts their final road trip of the regular season, and begins a three game set in Anaheim against the Angels. Bruce Bochy has gotten a little wacky with the lineup, dropping Nathaniel Lowe to 7th and putting the Gross Man in the #3 spot against the lefty Sandoval.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Grossman — LF
Jung — 3B
Garcia — RF
Garver — DH
Lowe — 1B
Heim — C
Taveras — CF
8:38 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -185 favorites.
