Texas Rangers lineup for September 25, 2023 against the Los Angeles Angels: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Patrick Sandoval for the Angels.

Texas starts their final road trip of the regular season, and begins a three game set in Anaheim against the Angels. Bruce Bochy has gotten a little wacky with the lineup, dropping Nathaniel Lowe to 7th and putting the Gross Man in the #3 spot against the lefty Sandoval.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Grossman — LF

Jung — 3B

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

8:38 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -185 favorites.