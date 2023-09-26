Texas Rangers Recap: Week 26

2023 Season Record: 87-68

2023 Series Record: 28-18-2

Thanks to a fun week of baseball at home, the Rangers have sole custody of first place in the AL West and a magic number of 5.

Boston Red Sox Series:

Josh Jung and Adolis Garcia were both activated off the IL at the beginning of the series and proved to be a shot in the arm the Rangers needed.

GAME 150: 2-4 Loss vs Boston Red Sox

GAME 151: 6-4 Win vs Boston Red Sox

GAME 152: 15-5 Win vs Boston Red Sox

Seattle Mariners Series:

The Rangers came into this series needing to win it with Seattle, Houston, and Texas all fighting for the division title. Not only did they win, they swept the Mariners in dramatic fashion and the Kansas City Royals did them a solid by sweeping the Astros in Houston.

GAME 153: 8-5 Win vs Seattle Mariners

GAME 154: 2-0 Win vs Seattle Mariners

GAME 155: 9-8 Win vs Seattle Mariners