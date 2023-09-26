Brooks Robinson has passed away

Brooks Robinson, Hall of Fame third baseman and career-long member of the Baltimore Orioles, has passed away, according to a statement from the Orioles. Robinson was 86.

Robinson debuted with the Orioles in 1955, at the age of 18, and spent parts of 23 separate seasons in the majors with Baltimore, with his final season coming in 1977. A cornerstone member of the great Orioles teams of the 60s and 70s, Robinson is considered arguably the greatest defensive third baseman of all time. Using Fangraphs defensive stats, Robinson saved the third most runs with his defense in MLB history, behind Yadier Molina and Robinson’s longtime teammate Mark Belanger.

Robinson won 16 Gold Gloves at third base, was an All Star in fifteen different seasons, won the American League MVP in 1964, finished in the top four in 1960, 1965, 1966, and 1971, and was named the World Series MVP in 1970. He finished his career with 2848 hits and 268 home runs, and is 7th all time in career bWAR among third basemen. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, getting 92% of the vote.

Brooks Robinson was one of my favorite former players growing up. He is also a former player who seemed to be universally loved around the game. Baseball will miss him.