Game 157 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Los Angeles Angels

Looking to cast off the Detmers curse

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers @ Anaheim Angels

Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 8:38 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Angel Stadium

LHP Reid Detmers vs. LHP Cody Bradford

  1. The Angels are on autopilot with their season long since been dunked in the toilet so they haven’t bothered to submit a lineup.

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ANGELS
Marcus Semien - 2B Randal Grichuk - LF
Corey Seager - SS Zach Neto - SS
Robbie Grossman - LF Brandon Drury - 1B
Josh Jung - 3B Logan O'Hoppe - C
Adolis Garcia - RF Jo Adell - CF
Mitch Garver - DH Eduardo Escobar - DH
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Michael Stefanic - 3B
Jonah Heim - C Jared Walsh - RF
Leody Taveras - CF David Fletcher - 2B
Cody Bradford - LHP Reid Detmers - LHP

Go Rangers!

