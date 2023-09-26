Game 157 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Los Angeles Angels

Texas Rangers @ Anaheim Angels
Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 8:38 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Angel Stadium
LHP Reid Detmers vs. LHP Cody Bradford
The Angels are on autopilot with their season long since been dunked in the toilet so they haven’t bothered to submit a lineup.
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ANGELS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Randal Grichuk - LF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Zach Neto - SS
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Brandon Drury - 1B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Logan O'Hoppe - C
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Jo Adell - CF
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Eduardo Escobar - DH
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Michael Stefanic - 3B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Jared Walsh - RF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|David Fletcher - 2B
|Cody Bradford - LHP
|Reid Detmers - LHP
Go Rangers!
