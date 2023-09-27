Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Angels are dealing with their irrelevance by potentially injuring Corey Seager, because that’s the kind of stuff they do in Anaheim.

The x-rays are showing that it is just a bruise, but recent history has been four game losing streaks followed by six game winning streaks... and the Rangers really don’t need to drop three more games.

Seager didn’t want to leave the game, but an inning after the HBP Bochy waved the white flag and pulled Seager and some other starters.

Adolis Garcia has come back from what we thought was a season ending injury with his first half mojo.

Jamey Newberg is examining six Ranger prospects that made big jumps in 2023, with the two players closest to impacting the big league club being Wyatt Langford and Antoine Kelly.

Evan Grant has all the possible playoff scenarios available to the Rangers, including clinching a playoff berth on Wednesday and even a nightmare scenario where Seattle, Texas and Houston all finish at 89-73 and the Rangers lose both tie breakers.