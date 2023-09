Round Rock lost Game One of the PCL Championship Series against Oklahoma City, falling by a score of 8-3.

Kyle Cody allowed a run in an inning of work, striking out one. Antoine Kelly allowed three runs in an inning of work, striking out two. Scott Engler struck out two and walked one in a shutout inning.

Davis Wendzel was 2 for 4 with a double. Wyatt Langford had three walks and a stolen base. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of walks and a stolen base.

Round Rock box score