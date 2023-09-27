Poll: Defining a successful season

With five games left in the regular season, the 2023 Texas Rangers are in first place in the American League West with a record of 88-69. They are 2.5 games up on the Houston Astros, and 3 games up on the Seattle Mariners.
As we finish out the regular season and head into the playoffs, I posit this question...what do the Rangers have to do the rest of the way for you, as a fan, to feel like this has been a successful season?
Cast your vote below...
Poll
What do the Texas Rangers have to do the rest of the way for you to feel like this has been a successful season?
-
27%
It is successful no matter what happens going forward
-
35%
Make the playoffs
-
24%
Win the division
-
9%
Advance to the ALCS
-
0%
Advance to the World Series
-
2%
Win the World Series
