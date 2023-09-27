Poll: Defining a successful season

With five games left in the regular season, the 2023 Texas Rangers are in first place in the American League West with a record of 88-69. They are 2.5 games up on the Houston Astros, and 3 games up on the Seattle Mariners.

As we finish out the regular season and head into the playoffs, I posit this question...what do the Rangers have to do the rest of the way for you, as a fan, to feel like this has been a successful season?

Cast your vote below...