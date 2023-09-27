 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: Defining a successful season

What has to happen the rest of the way for you to feel like the 2023 season was a successful one for the Texas Rangers?

By Adam J. Morris
Seattle Mariners v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

With five games left in the regular season, the 2023 Texas Rangers are in first place in the American League West with a record of 88-69. They are 2.5 games up on the Houston Astros, and 3 games up on the Seattle Mariners.

As we finish out the regular season and head into the playoffs, I posit this question...what do the Rangers have to do the rest of the way for you, as a fan, to feel like this has been a successful season?

Cast your vote below...

Poll

What do the Texas Rangers have to do the rest of the way for you to feel like this has been a successful season?

view results
  • 27%
    It is successful no matter what happens going forward
    (167 votes)
  • 35%
    Make the playoffs
    (213 votes)
  • 24%
    Win the division
    (146 votes)
  • 9%
    Advance to the ALCS
    (57 votes)
  • 0%
    Advance to the World Series
    (3 votes)
  • 2%
    Win the World Series
    (17 votes)
603 votes total Vote Now

