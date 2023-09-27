Sborz activated, Latz optioned

The Texas Rangers have activated relief pitcher Josh Sborz from the injured list, the team announced today. To make room for Sborz on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned relief pitcher Jake Latz to AAA Round Rock.

Sborz was placed on the injured list after allowing six runs while recording two outs in a September 4 appearance against the Houston Astros. He has a 5.80 ERA in 49.2 innings this year, and has oscillated between being very effective and being terrible. If he’s back on track, he could be a late inning option for Bruce Bochy.

Latz pitched on September 17 and yesterday, with the 43 pitches over 2.1 innings in yesterday’s blowout loss likely being a factor in sending him down, since he wouldn’t be available for the next couple of days. On the plus side, he has yet to give up a run in the majors so far this year.