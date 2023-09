Round Rock fell to Oklahoma City by a score of 5-2 in Game Two of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series, ending Round Rock’s season.

Owen White started for Round Rock and gave up five runs on a two run homer and a three run homer, walking one and striking out three. Grant Anderson threw 1.1 scoreless innings. Yerry Rodriguez struck out three in 1.2 scoreless innings.

Jonathan Ornelas doubled. Blaine Crime homered. Wyatt Langford and Justin Foscue each walked.

