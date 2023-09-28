Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

While the math didn’t say last night was a ““must win,” it was pretty critical that the Rangers capitalize on the opportunity to slap around a fading Anaheim.

The Athletic has a piece identifying the most improved players for every major league team, and selects Ezequiel Duran for the Rangers’.

While the rules say that Evan Carter is ineligible for the Rangers’ playoff roster because he was added to the 40 man roster after August 31 they also allow for that rule to be circumvented.

Max Scherzer threw off a mound in a light bullpen session in his attempt to return from injury in time for a playoff series.

Last night’s win featured Dane Dunning, who’d lost his rotation spot coming into the season but will finish it with the most innings pitched among Ranger pitchers.

Bruce Bochy says that Dunning is the MVP of the rotation and has been the glue holding it together.