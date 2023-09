Texas Rangers lineup for September 28, 2023 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Logan Gilbert for the M’s.

It is the final series of the regular season for the Rangers. It is Game 159. With a win, the Rangers can clinch a playoff spot.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Taveras — CF

Carter — LF

8:40 p.m. Central start time. Mariners are -115 favorites.