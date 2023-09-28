89-70 - Rangers do not yet clinch a playoff spot because they are the Rangers

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Seattle Mariners scored three runs.

It’s a familiar feeling, no?

Player of the Game: Hard to argue with Jordan Montgomery’s night as he allowed just a solo home run in six innings of playoff ready action for Texas. Montgomery was in danger more often than Seattle starter Logan Gilbert but he wiggled out of the few jams he faced with yet another stellar performance.

Unfortunately, while Montgomery was dealing, the offense managed only one hit beyond the two solo home runs which is a poisonous position for Texas with a bullpen built to let us down.

Up Next: The Rangers and Mariners reconvene for the second game of this final series with RHP Nathan Eovaldi set to pitch for Texas opposite RHP Bryan Woo for Seattle.

The Friday night first pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 9:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.