Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost in disturbingly typical 2023 fashion last night, 3-2 to the Mariners.

Evan Grant writes that the bullpen, quite literally, spoiled the party.

Kennedi Landry writes about the bullpen woes that kept the magic number where it was for the night.

Jeff Wilson’s Friday newsletter touches on the list and previews a critical weekend.

Elsewhere Grant writes about the first pieces of the Rangers rebuild (Nathaniel Lowe, Jonah Heim, Dane Dunning) are now the foundation of the roster.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers will try it again tonight in Seattle at 9:10 with Nate Eovaldi on the mound for Texas.

Go Rangers, please.