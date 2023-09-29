Gray to the injured list, Latz active

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray has been placed on the injured list with right lower forearm soreness, the team announced today. To take his place on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled pitcher Jake Latz.

Well, this isn’t good. Gray left his last start, on Monday, after six innings in what was described at the time as a precautionary move due to wrist tightness. He was slated to start tomorrow night’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Now, TBA is starting both Saturday and Sunday, and the Rangers potential playoff rotation is up in the air.