Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers lost to the Minnesota Twins last night by a score of 9-7.

The DMN game story talks about the Rangers having now lost 13 of their last 17 games.

Max Scherzer dealt with some forearm soreness on Friday, but he says he isn’t hurt.

Nathan Eovaldi’s bullpen on Friday went well, and Bruce Bochy says he’s on his way to returning to the rotation.

Sebastian Walcott has been promoted to high-A Hickory now that the ACL season is over, making him just the fifth player 17 or younger to play full season ball so far this year.

David Laurila has Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.