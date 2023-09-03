Texas Rangers lineup for September 3, 2023 against the Minnesota Twins: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Kenta Maeda for the Twins.

Sunday afternoon baseball in Arlington, with the Rangers trying to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins. Ezequiel Duran sits, with Josh Smith playing third base.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Grossman — LF

Smith — 3B

Taveras — CF

1:35 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -140 favorites.