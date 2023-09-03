Texas Rangers lineup for September 3, 2023 against the Minnesota Twins: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Kenta Maeda for the Twins.
Sunday afternoon baseball in Arlington, with the Rangers trying to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins. Ezequiel Duran sits, with Josh Smith playing third base.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Garver — DH
Heim — C
Grossman — LF
Smith — 3B
Taveras — CF
1:35 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -140 favorites.
