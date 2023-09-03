 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 136 Game Day Thread - Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers

Is today the day the Rangers take back their season?

By ghostofErikThompson
Minnesota Twins v Texas Rangers Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers

Sunday, September 03, 2023, 1:35 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Kenta Maeda vs. RHP Jon Gray

Today's Lineups

TWINS RANGERS
Edouard Julien - DH Marcus Semien - 2B
Jorge Polanco - 2B Corey Seager - SS
Royce Lewis - 3B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Max Kepler - RF Adolis Garcia - RF
Carlos Correa - SS Mitch Garver - DH
Matt Wallner - LF Jonah Heim - C
Andrew Stevenson - CF Robbie Grossman - LF
Christian Vazquez - C Josh Smith - 3B
Joey Gallo - 1B Leody Taveras - CF
Kenta Maeda - RHP Jon Gray - RHP

Go Rangers!

