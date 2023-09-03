Wyatt Langford going to AA

Wyatt Langford, the Texas Rangers 2023 first rounder, is being promoted to AA Frisco, per the beats.

Langford, a 21 year old outfielder, went to high-A Hickory after three games in the Arizona Complex League, and has mashed. Langford went 2 for 4 with a double and a homer today for Hickory, giving him a .333/.453/.644 slash line in 24 games for Hickory.

With 17 year old Sebastian Walcott having just been promoted to Hickory, I had assumed that the Rangers would keep Langford there as well for the playoffs. Instead, Langford is getting the challenge of facing Texas League pitchers for the final month.

Langford was the fourth overall pick in the draft, and was seen as a potential #1 overall pick. Dylan Crews, the LSU outfielder who went second overall, was recently promoted to AA, and had a 557 OPS in 10 games coming into today. Pitcher Paul Skenes, who went first overall, has made two appearances since being promoted to AA. Meanwhile, Nolan Schanuel, a first baseman taken 11th overall, is currently in the majors with Anaheim.