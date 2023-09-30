Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost again last night.

Evan Grant writes that we’re verging on the apocalypse scenario in which the Rangers wind up as the 4th team out of three teams.

Jeff Wilson writes that this weekend has that 2012 feeling.

Kennedi Landry says the win and you’re in rule is still in play but boy is that harder than it sounds.

Elsewhere, Jon Gray has hit the IL and is ineligible to return until the ALDS. Great timing.

Shawn McFarland lists the Rangers with the most playoff experience.

And Grant breaks down some scenarios for Saturday.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers attempt to get one more win tonight at 6:15 with Andrew Heaney on the mound for Texas.

Go win the damn game.