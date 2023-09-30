Bush up, Latz down, Speas DFA’d

The Texas Rangers have purchased the contract of relief pitcher Matt Bush from AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned pitcher Jake Latz to AAA Round Rock. To make room for him on the 40 man roster, the Rangers have designated pitcher Alex Speas for assignment.

Bush was traded by the Rangers to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline in 2022 in exchange for Mark Matthias and Antoine Kelly. Bush put up a 4.30 ERA for Milwaukee last year, and then a 9.58 ERA this year before the Brewers released him in July. Texas then signed him to a minor league deal, and he’s pitched for Frisco and Round Rock. Bush can miss bats and generally throws strikes, but is vulnerable to the long ball. Still, with the Rangers essentially doing bullpen games today and tomorrow, he gives Texas an extra arm.

Latz pitched two innings yesterday, but likely would be unavailable today and maybe tomorrow, so he gets sent down for a fresh arm.

Speas, 25, pitched in three games in the majors in July, but concerns about his ability to throw strikes resulted in him being sent back down. He was dominant in 28 innings of work for Frisco, but struggled in Round Rock, putting up a 5.08 ERA while walking 25 batters in 28.1 IP.