Texas Rangers Recap: Week 23

2023 Season Record: 76-60

2023 Series Record: 24-16-2

A .500 week that felt much worse.

GAME 131: 4-3 Win @ New York Mets

The Rangers were down 3-0 after five innings and employed the chip away method. Before they tied and took the lead in the 9th to win the game thanks to a bases loaded single by Nathaniel Lowe.

GAME 132: 2-1 Win @ New York Mets

The Rangers struck first in this game but not until the 7th inning. Thanks to Mitch Garver’s solo home run. Ezequiel Duran later singled in the 9th inning, for Garver to once again score.

Aroldis Chapman gave up a homer in the bottom of the 9th to lose the shutout.

GAME 133: 5-6 Loss @ New York Mets

Alas, the Rangers could not win all the one-run games of this series.

Jose Leclerc blew the save in the 8th inning and thus the game ended up in extras.

In the 10th, with a ghost runner on, Chapman walked two and then in classic Ranger fashion, the Mets scored the walk off run with a hit by pitch.

GAME 134: 1-5 Loss vs Minnesota Twins

Aren’t we all tired of talking about the Rangers losing to the Twins?

GAME 135: 7-9 Loss vs Minnesota Twins

It’s honestly exhausting.

GAME 136: 6-5 Win vs Minnesota Twins

After striking out four times in the game, the absolute relief Adolis Garcia showed after hitting a walk off home in the 9th inning was palpable through the screen.

I think we were all feeling that same relief.

We might all be a little jaded from how the last few weeks have played out but hopefully this will be a turning point for Texas to get back on track and surge back up in the standing. Especially with the Astros coming in town.