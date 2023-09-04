Labor Day Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that Adolis Garcia went from having one of his worst days at the plate as a big leaguer to hitting a walk-off home run for the Texas Rangers.

Shawn McFarland tries to figure out what El Bombi’s blast could mean for the Rangers after September had not started out kind and with Houston next on the docket.

Matt Fisher looks back on the series against Minnesota where Texas needed the Garcia dong to stave off a potentially devastating sweep.

McFarland writes that ultimately the story of the first September series was a lack of hits with RISP from Texas.

Jeff Wilson writes that despite it all, the Rangers have what all teams aspire for each season — a chance in September.

McFarland writes that consistent playing time has made Mitch Garver Texas’ most dangerous hitter at the moment.

Wilson notes that the Rangers are starting to get some good news on the injury front with positive updates on Jonah Heim, Nathan Eovaldi, Josh Jung, and Max Scherzer.

R.J. Coyle writes about Jack Leiter enjoying another solid outing after his reinsertion into the rotation at Frisco following time on the developmental list.

Landry looks into what Leiter was up to as the Rangers were trying to get him reset after a false start to his professional career.

And, were it up to MLB dot com’s Thomas Harrigan, the Rangers and Blue Jays would be in for another October showdown.

Have a nice day!