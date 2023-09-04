Minor league update for 9/3/23

Down East starter Brock Porter went four innings, allowing one run, striking out four and walking one.

Quincy Scott and Tommy Specht each had a hit and a walk. Jojo Blackmon had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo and Danyer Cueva each had a hit apiece.

Down East box score

Jose Corniell started for Hickory and went two shutout innings, walking two and striking out three. Larson Kindreich threw two shutout innings, striking out three.

Wyatt Langford was 2 for 5 with a double and a homer. Sebastian Walcott, in his full season debut, was 1 for 4 with a double and a walk. Maximo Acosta was 1 for 3 with a walk and a pair of stolen bases. Alejandro Osuna drew three walks. Cam Cauley was 1 for 3 with a homer and a walk. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Jack Leiter went 3.1 IP, allowing one run, striking out seven and walking one batter. Robby Ahlstrom allowed four runs in 2.1 IP, striking out two and walking one. Michael Brewer threw two shutout innings, striking out two.

Rehabbing Brad Miller was 1 for 3 with two walks. Aaron Zavala was 2 for 5. Angel Aponte homered.

Frisco box score

Owen White started for Round Rock and went four innings, allowing five runs, striking out three and walking three. Chase Lee walked one in a scoreless inning. Ian Kennedy walked one and struck out two in a scoreless inning. Alex Speas allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work, striking out one and walking one. Matt Bush allowed two runs in an inning of work, striking out one.

Justin Foscue doubled. Evan Carter drew a walk. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

Round Rock box score