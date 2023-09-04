Texas Rangers lineup for September 4, 2023 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and J.P. France for the Astros.

The Rangers start a rather big three game series at home against the Houston Astros this afternoon. These are the final three games of the season between Texas and Houston, who are currently tied for second in the A.L. West, one game behind Seattle. The Rangers need to sweep Houston to win the season series and get the tiebreaker over the Astros.

The Rangers are facing righthander J.P. France, whose name sounds like the name of a lefty. I had to go and double-check that he threw righty.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Grossman — LF

Smith — 3B

Taveras — CF

3:05 p.m. Central start time. The game is a pick ‘em.