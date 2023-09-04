Julio Urias arrested on domestic violence charges

Julio Urias has been arrested on felony domestic violence charges, per multiple reports. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested and booked last night/early this morning by LAPD and released on $50,000 bond. The Dodgers have released a statement saying that he is not traveling with the team at this team.

Barring something unexpected, Urias likely will be put on administrative leave and will be done for the year. Urias has a previous twenty game suspension, which he received in 2019 after an investigation over an investigation into an alleged instance of domestic battery. The fact that Urias has a previous suspension for a domestic violence incident would seem to make any punishment that may come down lengthier than it would be otherwise.

Urias finished second in the Cy Young balloting in 2021 and third in 2022, but has had a down 2023 season, putting up a 4.60 ERA in 21 starts covering 117 innings. He is slated to become a free agent at season’s end, and was expected to be in high demand before this occurred.