76-61 - Rangers labor through Labor Day defeat against Houston

The Texas Rangers scored six runs but the Houston Astros scored thirteen runs.

The Rangers followed their script beautifully. Perfect acting. No notes.

Score a few runs early. Don’t bother really building upon that initial decent early lead. Have an inefficient starter crumble as he nears his 80-pitch effectiveness limit to overburden a bullpen that doesn’t even have one pitcher that you want to see take the mound. Before you know it, the implosion is complete.

I guess the only mild surprise in this one is the disaster came in the 7th instead of the 9th or extra innings. Thanks for keeping us on our toes, Rangers.

Player of the Game: Corey Seager hit two home runs, one to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead two batters into the game, and the other to give them a 4-3 lead an inning after starter Andrew Heaney coughed up a 3-0 lead by wearing himself out by the 5th inning.

Unfortunately, for every Corey Seager, the Rangers have like 10 Glenn Ottos.

Up Next: The second game in this series which will pit a Rangers pitcher to be named against probably someone pretty good for Houston.

You can watch it on BS Southwest tomorrow night beginning at 7:05 pm CT so around 9:00 pm CT is about when you’ll want to turn it off.