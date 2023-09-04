Eovaldi, Scherzer to start next two

Nathan Eovaldi will be making his long-awaited return to the Texas Rangers rotation on Tuesday in a start against the Houston Astros. Following Eovaldi in the rotation will be Max Scherzer, who will be pitching the series finale on Wednesday.

Eovaldi’s return seemed imminent once the Rangers went to TBA over the weekend for Tuesday and Wednesday. Scherzer was announced as the starter for Wednesday’s game previously. Eovaldi is now reported to be starting tomorrow.

Eovaldi’s return comes at a key time, with the Rangers currently a game back in the A.L. West behind Seattle and Houston. Eovaldi has a 2.69 ERA in 19 starts this season, but has not pitched since July 18 due to elbow soreness.

I would expect Glenn Otto to be sent down to make room for Eovaldi on the active roster. Since he has not gone on a rehab assignment, he will be on a limited pitch count, and I expect Dane Dunning, whose rotation spot would normally have been Tuesday, to piggyback behind Eovaldi.