Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant picks through the pieces of the latest Texas Rangers loss as they opened an important series against Houston with a dud.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Rangers had some things going for them yesterday until the game was turned over to the bullpen midway.

Grant has even more takeaways from the loss if you want to read more about it.

Matt Fisher scoped out what to expect from the Rangers in this series with the opener coming up snake eyes.

Shawn McFarland notes that Nathan Eovaldi will finally make his return to action tonight, albeit likely with a tandem partner needed.

Jeff Wilson writes that Josh Jung is doing baseball related activities as he slowly works his way back.

Grant checks in on why the Rangers opted to promote Wyatt Langford to Double-A after just six weeks as a professional.

McFarland notes that recently recalled Cody Bradford might as well be considered the de facto late-innings, high-leverage reliever for the Rangers at this point.

And, Mark Feinsand looks at how the trade deadline acquisitions have worked out with the acquisitions mostly working out well for Texas despite, well, everything else.

Have a nice day!