While normally the minor leagues are off on Mondays, since yesterday was Labor Day, Frisco played yesterday and has an off day today, rather than the other way around.

Justin Slaten went two innings, allowing one run and striking out three. Danny Duffy allowed a run in an inning of work, striking out two.

Aaron Zavala had a hit. Keyber Rodriguez doubled. Wyatt Langford, in his AA debut, was 0 for 4 with a K.

Round Rock box score