Texas Rangers lineup for September 5, 2023 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Framber Valdez for the Astros.

The homestand continues, and the Rangers will again try to beat the Astros of Houston after failing yesterday.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Grossman — LF

Heim — C

Duran — 3B

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Astros are -115 favorites.