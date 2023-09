The Texas Rangers maybe scored a run, who knows, but the Houston Astros scored an infinite number of runs.

The Rangers have surrendered this game. Corey Seager is out of the lineup after three innings. He is healthy. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) September 6, 2023

If they’ve given up, no reason to sit around waiting for the last out for the PGT.

Player of the Game: Ray Davis’ sleep paralysis demon.

Up Next: The finale of this series.