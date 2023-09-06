Minor league update for 9/5/23

Dylan MacLean went 3.2 innings for Down East, allowing three runs, wlaking three and striking out five.

Tommy Specht was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. Danyer Cueva and Quincy Scott each had hits.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Winston Santos allowed two runs in 4.2 IP, striking out eight and walking one. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa threw two shutout innings, striking out three.

Abi Ortiz homered and walked. Daniel Mateo was 2 for 4 with a double and two stolen bases. Maximo Acosta was 3 for 4 with a double. Sebastian Walcott had a hit. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Cole Winn gave up nine runs in 2.1 IP for Round Rock, walking four. Marc Church walked one in 1.2 scoreless innings. Daniel Robert struck out three in a scoreless inning. Jonathan Hernandez struck out one in a shutout inning.

Evan Carter had a hit and a stolen base. Justin Foscue was 2 for 5 with a double. Dustin Harris was 2 for 4 with a double. Davis Wenzel was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Round Rock box score