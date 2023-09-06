Minor league update for 9/5/23

Dylan MacLean went 3.2 innings for Down East, allowing three runs, wlaking three and striking out five.
Tommy Specht was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. Danyer Cueva and Quincy Scott each had hits.
Hickory starter Winston Santos allowed two runs in 4.2 IP, striking out eight and walking one. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa threw two shutout innings, striking out three.
Abi Ortiz homered and walked. Daniel Mateo was 2 for 4 with a double and two stolen bases. Maximo Acosta was 3 for 4 with a double. Sebastian Walcott had a hit. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk.
Cole Winn gave up nine runs in 2.1 IP for Round Rock, walking four. Marc Church walked one in 1.2 scoreless innings. Daniel Robert struck out three in a scoreless inning. Jonathan Hernandez struck out one in a shutout inning.
Evan Carter had a hit and a stolen base. Justin Foscue was 2 for 5 with a double. Dustin Harris was 2 for 4 with a double. Davis Wenzel was 2 for 3 with a walk.
