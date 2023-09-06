Texas Rangers lineup for September 6, 2023 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Max Scherzer for the Rangers and Justin Verlander for the Astros.

It is the series finale, and the Rangers are done playing the Astros after this. Texas is trying to avoid the sweep. We all want the Rangers not to get swept, right? Let’s think some positive, “not being swept” thoughts.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Jankowski — LF

Smith — 3B

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -135 favorites.