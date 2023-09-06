76-63 - A new nadir as Rangers swept emphatically by Astros

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Houston Astros scored twelve runs.

Texas was outscored 39-10 in this series. Adolis Garcia hurt his knee and left the game. Max Scherzer lasted 60 pitches after his forearm tightness exit last outing, but not before a grand slam as the final of three home runs and seven runs allowed.

At some point the Rangers might want to deploy the parachute.

Player of the Game: Jose Leclerc for being the first Rangers pitchers to have a scoreless outing (unless you want to count Austin Hedges) in this entire series. It took until the first out of the 6th inning of tonight’s third game.

Up Next: The penultimate day off of the season arrives tomorrow before very many days off soon enough.