Minor league update for 9/6/23

D.J. McCarty started for Down East and was terrific, throwing four shutout, no hit innings, striking out five and walking two. Kai Wynyard struck out three and walked two in three shutout innings. Paul Bonzagni threw two shutout innings.

Jojo Blackmon had a hit.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Aidan Curry had a rough outing, allowing three runs in 3.1 IP, walking six, allowing a pair of home runs and striking out three. Gavin Collyer allowed a run in 2.2 IP, striking out four and walking one. Nick Lockhart struck out two and walked two in an inning, allowing one run.

Abi Ortiz was 1 for 2 with a double and a walk. Maximo Acosta had a hit and a walk. Alejandro Osuna homered. Cody Freeman had a pair of hits. Daniel Mateo doubled. Sebastian Walcott drew a pair of walks.

Hickory box score

Dane Acker started for Frisco and went four shutout innings, striking out seven and walking two. Michael Brewer struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Wyatt Langford was 2 for 2 with a double and a walk. Keyber Rordiguez had a hit and a stolen base. Aaron Zavala had a walk and a stolen base.

Frisco box score

Round Rock starter Zak Kent allowed five runs in three innings, striking out two and walking two. Kyle Cody gave up two runs in 2.1 IP, walking three and striking out one. Grant Anderson allowed a solo homer in 1.2 IP, striking out one and walking one. Yerry Rodriguez had a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter was 2 for 4. Justin Foscue doubled and walked. Davis Wendzel had a hit and a walk. Dustin Harris had a pinch hit single.

Round Rock box score