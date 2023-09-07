San Diego Padres claim Glenn Otto on waivers

Righthanded pitcher Glenn Otto has been claimed on waivers by the San Diego Padres, it was announced today.

Otto, 27, was designated for assignment two days ago in order to clear a 40 man roster spot for Ian Kennedy when Kennedy was added to the active roster in a desperate attempt to patch a leaky bullpen. As I noted at the time, the decision to cut bait with Otto was very surprising to me — Otto had made 27 starts for the Rangers in 2022, and while he wasn’t particularly good, he seemed to show enough to think that his 40 man roster spot wouldn’t be in jeopardy, despite his rather abysmal showing in the majors in 2023 (12 runs allowed in 10.2 innings over six appearances).

Otto now joins his third organization, having originally been drafted by the New York Yankees and traded to the Rangers in 2021 in the Joey Gallo deal. Texas still has Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith and Trevor Hauver to show for that trade — at least for now.