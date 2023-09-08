Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Evan Grant writes that, after shelving Adolis Garcia with a knee injury, the Rangers are calling up top prospect Evan Carter.

The 21-year-old Carter, much like a new baby in a failing marriage, is bound to save this thing.

On the Garcia front, Kennedi Landry writes that the Rangers are optimistic he’ll play again this season.

Elsewhere, Fangraphs has a piece up on Corey Seager tent-poling this entire organization over the past month.

Jeff Wilson looks at the historical significance of the beating the Rangers took from the Astros.

And the DMN’s Shawn McFarland catches up with Rangers other top prospect Wyatt Langford after the ‘‘crazy ride” he’s been on in 2023.

Thats all for this morning. The Rangers start up a crucial series with the Oakland A’s tonight at 7:05 with Jordan Montgomery on the mound for Texas.

Go Evan Carter!