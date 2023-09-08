Minor league update for 9/7/23

Joseph Montalvo started for Down East and went 3.2 IP, allowing a pair of runs, striking out three and walking one. Adrian Rodriguez struck out two and walked one in 1.1 scoreless innings. Tommy Ireland threw four shutout innings, striking out five and walking one.

Gleider Figuereo had a hit. Marcos Torres was 2 for 3.

Down East box score

Hickory’s game was suspended in the third inning, though not before Abi Ortiz hit yet another home run. It will be resumed on Friday.

Robby Ahlstrom threw two shutout innings for Frisco, striking out three. Danny Duffy threw a shutout inning, striking out one.

Keyber Rodriguez was 2 for 5 with a double and a homer. Aaron Zavala and Wyatt Langford each drew a walk.

Frisco box score

Scott Engler started for Round Rock, allowing five runs in 1.2 IP. Jake Latz threw 1.2 scoreless innings. Chase Lee allowed a run in 1.1 IP, striking out one. Alex Speas struck out one in 0.2 IP. Matt Bush struck out two in a scoreless inning. Yerry Rodriguez allowed two runs in an inning.

Justin Foscue was 4 for 5 with a walk, two doubles and two homers. Blaine Crim was 2 for 5 with a walk. Dustin Harris had a double and two walks. Jonathan Ornelas was 1 for 3 with two walks.

Round Rock box score