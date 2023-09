Texas Rangers lineup for September 9, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Paul Blackburn for the A’s.

Texas will try to stop the bleeding tonight at home against the Oakland A’s. Evan Carter is making his major league debut.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Duran — LF

Smith — 3B

Carter — RF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -250 favorites.