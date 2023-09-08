Carter up, Garcia to I.L., Miller to 60 day

The Texas Rangers placed Adolis Garcia on the 10 day injured list today with a strained patellar tendon. To take his place on the active roster, the Rangers have purchased the contract of outfielder Evan Carter. To clear a spot for Carter on the 40 man roster, the Rangers have moved Brad Miller from the 10 day injured list to the 60 day injured list.

The decision to call up Carter and put Garcia on the injured list was announced yesterday, with the question being what would be done to clear a 40 man roster spot for Carter when the official transaction was made today. It turns out that Miller, who has been on the injured list with a hamstring strain, but who has been on a rehab assignment, is the odd man out, though rather than releasing Miller, the Rangers shifted him to the 60 day injured list. He won’t play again in the regular season, though I believe he theoretically could be activated for the playoffs, if the Rangers make the playoffs.