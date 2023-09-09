Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Hello, LSB.

The Rangers lost again last night, this time to the hapless A’s.

Evan Grant writes that the Great Collapse of 2023 continues.

Evan Carter was a diamond in his debut as a Ranger, unfortunately he was surrounded by cow poopoo.

Elsewhere Jeff Wilson reads the room and teases ahead to Opening Day 2024.

Dan O’Dowd took some time off from scabbing for Barry Bonds in MVP Baseball 2005 to say some wrong stuff about Evan Carter.

And Jamey Newberg writes for D Magazine that he, as is likely the case for most of us, will be here through the entire miserable long haul.

That’s it.